Kashmir update: Amit Shah given detailed presentation on security situation

The home minister took stock of the situation and was briefed about the steps taken to maintain peace along border areas as well as in the Valley, a security official said. The meeting came amidst report that around 230 terrorists were brought to terror launch pads by Pakistan to push them into Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant General K J S Dhillon, General Officer Commanding, 15 Corps, which looks after the Kashmir Valley, had recently said there have been infiltration attempts from across the border.

"The launchpads in PoK have been full - tanzeems including LeT, JeM, Hizbul and Al Badr, frequently come to Pakistani posts. Every day, there is firing. Attempts of infiltration are also made in Poonch, Rajouri and Jammu sectors," he had said.

Normal life remained affected in Kashmir Valley for the 43nd consecutive day on Monday following abrogation of Article 370 on August 5. Most of the shops remained shut and public transport was off the roads. Internet services remained suspended across all platforms. While landline across the valley were functional, voice calls on mobile devices were working only in Kupwara and Handwara police districts of north Kashmir.

While most areas of the valley were restriction-free, the deployment of security forces continued on the ground to maintain law and order, another official said. Restrictions were first imposed across Kashmir on 5 August when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcate the state into two Union territories.

The restrictions were lifted in phases from many parts of the valley as the situation improved with the passage of time.

Authorities have been imposing restrictions in vulnerable areas of the valley every Friday, apprehending that vested interests might exploit the large gatherings at big mosques and shrines to fuel protests. Most of the top-level and second rung separatist politicians have been taken into custody while mainstream leaders including three former chief ministers - Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti - have also been either detained or placed under house arrest.