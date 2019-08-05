Kashmir turmoil LIVE: AAP, BSP, BJD support Centre's decision to scrap Article 370
India
oi-Oneindia Staff
By Anuj Cariappa
|
New Delhi, Aug 05: Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a historic announcement in Parliament today after attending the Cabinet meeting. Article 370 would be scrapped and Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh would be Union Territories, he said.
Kashmir will become Kosovo. International communities will play their part. DonaldTrump is a jackal and he is looking at Kashmir very closely, Pakistan and China are also looking at Kashmir, says MDMK Rajya Sabha MP, Vaiko.
Aug 5, 2019 1:31 PM
"Aaj Jammu and Kashmir liya hai. Kal Balochistan, PoK lenge. Mujhe vishwaas hai desh ke PM akhand Hindustan ka sapna poora karenge. (Today we took Jammu Kashmir, tomorrow we will take Balochistan and PoK. I am sure PM Modi will make the dream of Akand Hindustan come true)," says Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut.
Aug 5, 2019 1:30 PM
Congress, JD(U) and MDMK are among those who have opposed the Bill till now.
Aug 5, 2019 1:30 PM
BSP, BJD, YSRCP, Shiv Sena, AAP have extend support to the government's move.
Aug 5, 2019 1:28 PM
"Our chief Nitish Kumar is carrying forward the tradition of JP Narayan, Ram Manohar Lohia and George Fernandes. So our party is not supporting the Bill moved in the Rajya Sabha today. We have different thinking. We want that Article 370 should not be revoked," KC Tyagi of the JDU was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Aug 5, 2019 1:18 PM
Indian Army and Indian Air Force have been put on high alert in the wake of Union Government's decision to revoke Article 370. Large number of troops have already been rushed to the state to prevent any untoward incident.
Aug 5, 2019 1:16 PM
We support the govt on its decisions on J & K. We hope this will bring peace and development in the state, tweets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Aug 5, 2019 12:47 PM
Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has issued a statement over revoking Article 370 and other decisions announced by Government of India. "GOI has resorted to deceit and stealth in recent weeks," he says.
Aug 5, 2019 12:44 PM
The government is sending 8,000 more troops to the Valley. The decision was taken after Article 370 was scrapped by the Government.
Aug 5, 2019 12:36 PM
What did J&K get for acceding to India? Another partition along communal lines? Our special status isn’t a gift bestowed upon us. Its a right guaranteed by the same 🇮🇳 parliament. A contract entered into by J&K leadership & India. Today the very same contract has been violated
Mehbooba Mufti's tweet: GOIs intention is clear & sinister. They want to change demography of the only muslim majority state in India , disempower Muslims to the extent where they become second class citizens in their own state.
Aug 5, 2019 12:29 PM
""Under the umbrella of Article 370 three families looted Jammu and Kashmir for years. Leader of Opposition, Ghulam Nabi Azad, said Article 370 connected J&K to India, it's not true. Maharaja Hari Singh signed J&K Instrument of Accession on 27 Oct 1947, Article 370 came in 1954," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said a short while ago in the Rajya Sabha.
Aug 5, 2019 12:28 PM
Reports quoting sources say that PM Modi has briefed the President and the Vice President about this decision.
Aug 5, 2019 12:27 PM
We will complete the discussion and then take up the Bill for voting, says Rajya Sabha Chairperson.
Aug 5, 2019 12:25 PM
BSP backs Union Government's decision to repeal Article 370. "Our party gives complete support. We want that the Bill be passed. Our party is not expressing any opposition to Article 370 Bill & the other Bill," says BSP Rajya Sabha MP Satish Mishra.
Aug 5, 2019 12:22 PM
"I welcome the Bill on behalf of everyone in Ladakh. People there wanted the region to be a Union Territory. People in Ladakh wanted that the region be freed from the dominance and discrimination of Kashmir, that is happening today," Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal says.
Aug 5, 2019 12:21 PM
TWO PDP MPs - Nazir Ahmad Laway and MM Fayaz- were sent out of Parliament after one of them tore his clothes while the other tore the Constitution.
Aug 5, 2019 12:17 PM
In nutshell, these are the announcements made by the Centre today: (1) Article 370 (that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir) scrapped. (2).J&K, Ladakh to be Union Territories. (3).Ladakh UT will be without a legislature. (4).JK UT will be with legislature
Aug 5, 2019 12:09 PM
What a glorious day. Finally d martyrdom of thousands starting with Dr Shyam Prasad Mukharjee for compete integration of J&K into Indian Union is being honoured and d seven decade old demand of d entire nation being realised in front of our eyes; in our life time.Ever imagined? (sic), tweeted Ram Madhav, BJP general secretary.
Aug 5, 2019 12:07 PM
"It’s a breach of trust to people of Kashmir," said Fayad Ahmad Mir of PDP outside the Rajya Sabha against abrogation of article 370.
Aug 5, 2019 11:51 AM
Further keeping in view of the prevailing internal security situation, fuelled by cross border terrorism in the existing state of Jammu and Kashmir, a separate union territory for the Jammu and Kashmir region is being created. The Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be with the legislature, Amit Shah said.
Aug 5, 2019 11:51 AM
The Ladakh division of the state of Jammu and Kashmir has a large area, but is sparsely populated with a very difficult terrain. There has been a long pending demand of the people of Ladakh to give it the status of a Union Territory to enable them to realise their aspirations. The Union Territory of Ladakh will be without a legislature.
Aug 5, 2019 11:49 AM
Union Home Minister Amit Shah: Jammu and Kashmir to be divided into two Union Territories. Ladakh will be without a legislature.
Aug 5, 2019 11:44 AM
The government has said that it is fixing a historic blunder by scrapping Article 370.
Aug 5, 2019 11:43 AM
The Presidential order says that everything in the Indian constitution will now be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir. The constituent assembly ini Article 370 (3) will one changed to legislative assembly.
Aug 5, 2019 11:38 AM
Article 370, included into the Constitution on October 17 1949 exempts Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian Constitution (barring Article 1 and Article 370). It permits the state to draft its own Constitution. It also restricts the powers of Parliament’s legislative powers in respect of Jammu and Kashmir. With Article 370 set to go, it would also mean that Article 35A which stems from the main article would also go. Article 35A was introduced in 1954 through a presidential order.
Aug 5, 2019 11:37 AM
Notwithstanding anything in the foregoing provisions of this article, the President may, by public notification, declare that this article shall cease to be operative or shall be operative only with such exceptions and modifications and from such date as he may specify: Provided that the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause (2) shall be necessary before the President issues such a notification, Amit Shah said in Parliament.
Aug 5, 2019 11:32 AM
The Presidential order on Article 370 has been released
Aug 5, 2019 11:20 AM
Amit Shah announces that Article 370 that grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir will be revoked.
Aug 5, 2019 11:20 AM
Centre scraps Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir
Aug 5, 2019 11:20 AM
Ready to discuss all issues on Kashmir. I will answer all questions says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more