Kashmir turmoil LIVE: No press briefing, statement in Parliament by Shah
New Delhi, Aug 05: Union Home Minister Amit Shah has left 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, where he attended a Cabinet meeting.
Shah will make an announcement in the Rajya Sabha at 11 am and Lok Sabha at 12 noon on Jammu and Kashmir.
Aug 5, 2019 10:51 AM
Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh has left for Parliament after attending the Cabinet meeting.
Aug 5, 2019 10:48 AM
Cannot pretend this is just another Monday morning. The entire country is waiting to exhale over Kashmir. Can only pray for the safety of everyone there & for an outcome that makes the nation stronger & the future more positive, industrialist, Anand Mahindra said in a tweet.
Aug 5, 2019 10:43 AM
There will be no press briefing as had been stated earlier. The decision taken in the Cabinet meeting will be conveyed in Parliament by Home Minister, Amit Shah.
Aug 5, 2019 10:37 AM
The Union Cabinet meeting has concluded. The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.
Aug 5, 2019 10:35 AM
Opposition leaders are currently meeting to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir. Amit Shah would address both Houses of Parliament starting 11 am and make a major announcement relating to the state.
Aug 5, 2019 10:30 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Parliament. He is also likely to introduce the Jammu and Kashmir quota bill n the Rajya Sabha. He is expected to make an announcement in the Rajya Sabha at 11 am followed by one in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon.
Aug 5, 2019 10:27 AM
While Shah left Lok Kalyan Marg, the Cabinet meet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is still underway.
Aug 5, 2019 10:20 AM
Amit Shah leaves 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. He attended a Cabinet meeting. Shah will make a statement in the Rajya Sabha at 11 am and Lok Sabha at 12 noon.
Aug 5, 2019 10:15 AM
Union Home Minister, Amit Shah will address the Rajya Sabha at 11 am and Lok Sabha at 12 noon.
Aug 5, 2019 10:14 AM
What is Article 35A? (Click on the image below to know in detail)
Aug 5, 2019 10:08 AM
Speculation has been rife that the Centre has plans to do away with Article 35A, which gives exclusive rights to the state's residents in government jobs and land.
Aug 5, 2019 10:07 AM
The cabinet normally meets on every Wednesday and the reasons for convening a meeting on Monday has not been disclosed by the government yet.
Aug 5, 2019 10:02 AM
Meanwhile PDP MPs have sported black bands to protest against the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
Aug 5, 2019 9:58 AM
Security continues to remain right in Jammu and Kashmir. There is speculation rife that hostilities may flare up. The Cabinet meeting at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg is still on.
Aug 5, 2019 9:55 AM
Zero Hour submissions in the Rajya Sabha will be taken up after the completion of legislative business list for the day.
Aug 5, 2019 9:50 AM
Once the Cabinet meeting is over, all the action would shift to Parliament. Union Home Minister, Amit Shah is expected to make an announcement regarding the Cabinet decision in Parliament.
Aug 5, 2019 9:45 AM
The Rajya Sabha chairman has decided to delay the Zero Hour submission today due to urgent legislative business.
Zero Hour submissions will be taken up in the House today after the completions of Legislative Business listed for the day.
Aug 5, 2019 9:39 AM
The Cabinet meeting has begun. Earlier the Cabinet Committee on Security held a meeting. The discussion was around the prevailing situation in the Valley.
Aug 5, 2019 9:39 AM
The Cabinet meeting has begun.
Aug 5, 2019 9:33 AM
The CCS is discussing the Kashmir issue. Post the Cabinet meeting, an announcement would be made by Amit Shah in Parliament.
Aug 5, 2019 9:32 AM
The Cabinet Committee on Security is meeting currently at the Prime Minister’s residence.
Aug 5, 2019 9:25 AM
Amit Shah held discussions with Law Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad ahead of the Cabinet meeting.
Aug 5, 2019 9:25 AM
Kashmir continues to remain tense (Click on the image to read more)
Ahead of the crucial Cabinet meeting to be held today, there is speculation rife that a decision would be taken to scrap Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir.
Aug 5, 2019 9:18 AM
Home Minister Amit Shah, NSA, Ajit Doval reach 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. The Cabinet is scheduled to meet under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 9.30 am.
Aug 5, 2019 9:16 AM
There could be a historic trifurcation. If Kashmir is declared as a Union Territory and statehood for Jammu is given, it would automatically remove Article 370 and Article 35A.
Aug 5, 2019 9:16 AM
Cabinet may pass a note on Union Territory for Kashmir and Ladakh with full statehood for Jammu.
Aug 5, 2019 9:07 AM
The Union Cabinet will be meeting shortly at PM's residence in New Delhi, to take stock of the situation in Kashmir.
Aug 5, 2019 9:04 AM
“As per the order, there shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions shall also remain closed. There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required. However, there is no curfew in place as reported in a section of media,” a government statement earlier said .
Aug 5, 2019 8:16 AM
Situation in J&K being monitored closely by intel and security chiefs. Security heightened in Valley, Section 144 imposed as major policy likely to be made soon.
Aug 5, 2019 8:16 AM
Internet services shut as Cabinet meeting set to take place at 9.30 am.
