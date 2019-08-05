Kashmir turmoil LIVE: Near curfew like situation, will Article 35A be scrapped

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Aug 05: Jammu and Kashmir is on the boil as the Centre rushed additional troops. Speculation is rife that Article 35A may be abrogated.

Section 144 has been imposed in parts of the Valley, while top leaders have been placed under house arrest.

Stay tuned for all the updates LIVE:

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been placed under house arrest. The move came after an all party meeting that was held in which it was resolved to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the security situation in the state. Authorities have imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Both Abdullah and Mehbooba would remain under house arrest until further orders, prohibiting public movement and public meetings, authorities said. Abdullah posted on Twitter that he believed he was placed under house arrest and the process had already started for mainstream leaders. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a crucial cabinet meeting today. The meeting will be held at 9.30 am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. There have been rumours that Yasin Malik passed away at the Tihar jail.Authorities have however refuted these rumours and said that Malik is doing fine and the tweet by his wife, Mushaal Mailik is untrue. "My humble appeal to know about the condition and whereabouts of my critically ill husband Mohammad Yasin Malik who is in Tihar death cell with strong rumours of his death," Mushaal Hussein Mullick said in a tweet. Ahead of the crucial Cabinet meeting to be held today, there is speculation rife that a decision would be taken to scrap Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. Although sources remained tight-lipped about the agenda of the Cabinet meeting, officials tell OneIndia that this aspect would be discussed. The meeting will be held at 9.30 am at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg. Home Minister Amit Shah chaired an important meeting relating to security review. The meeting was held with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Home Secretary Rajeev Gauba. Amit Shah will introduce Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 todat in Rajya Sabha. This Bill is to implement 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in Jammu and Kashmir. Home Ministry sources tell OneIndia that Amit Shah will visit the state this week and a plan is being chalked out to this effect. During his visit, Shah would hold deliberations with top officials. The Centre has not made it clear why it had to rush in additional troops to the Valley. The security agencies have however maintained that the mive was aimed at thwarting any mis-adventure by Pakistan.