  • search
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now  
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kashmir to Kanyakumari: NIA gets on the job as ISIS looks to spiral out of control

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 21: Pakistan is having a problem of plenty, where the Islamic State is concerned. In the region, it has not stormed into areas like it did at Mosul or Faluja.

    The outfit has used the online recruiting took effectively to bring in the numbers.

    Kashmir to Kanyakumari: NIA gets on the job as ISIS looks to spiral out of control

    Further the outfit has also ensured that there have been defections from outfits such as the Al-Qaeda, Tehrik-e-Taliban.

    Translated from Arabic to Tamil: How ISIS spread its ideology in Tamil Nadu

    While these issues would consider Pakistan greatly, for the India the danger lies in the defections into the ISIS from the Hizbul Mujahideen. Kashmir has already witnessed ISIS inspired groups such as the Harkat-ul-Harb-e-Islam.

    The National Investigation Agency which is handling this case has plenty on its plate. It is dealing with a similar problem down South as well. Agency officials tell OneIndia that it finds no connection with the modules in South and Kashmir. However the danger is grave and could spiral into a dangerous situation if not controlled, the official also adds.

    The rise of the ISIS in Kashmir has been sudden, with several locals taking a liking for the outfit. There have been attempts made by the ISIS in the past as well, but it started to gain traction only since the past year. The large number of defections especially from the Hizbul Mujahideen has only added to the problem, counterterrorism experts say.

    In South, officials say that the problem is of plenty especially in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Telangana has had its fair share of the problem with several instances of Muslim youth leaving the country to be part of the ISIS.

    However in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the issue is immense with the ISIS joining hands with radical Islamic groups. Intelligence Bureau (IB) officials have often pointed out that the issue was brushed under the carpet for long as a result of which radical elements had a field day in these states.

    ISIS module: 3 questioned in connection with murder of Hindu leaders

    Officials say that the problem is not restricted to the rise of the ISIS alone. They are working alongside several radical groups such as the SIMI and PFI as a result of which they are getting ample support on the ground.

    Moreover in the recent past, the SIMI has re-surfaced especially in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. All the above mentioned states had informed the Union Home Ministry about the activities of the outfit. They have also cited the convictions of Safdar Nagori and Abu Faisal, who are top operatives of the outfit.

    In Kerala, the SIMI poses a major threat. It is closely associated with the PFI and has been involved in several radical activities.

    In the ISIS related raids that were conducted in Tamil Nadu, it was also learnt that some of the accused persons and their associates were in touch with Zahran Hashim and his associates, over social media, with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISIS/ Daish in India.

    More NIA News

    Read more about:

    nia isis pakistan hizbul mujahideen jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue