Kashmir situation explosive and complicated: Trump offers to mediate for third time

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Washington, Aug 21: Calling situation in Kashmir explosive and complicated, US President Donald Trump has said that he "will do the best to mediate or do something" to defuse the crisis between Pakistan and India.

Trump's statement comes a day after he spoke on the phone with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan premier Imran Khan.

Trump said he was happy to try and help calm the situation in Kashmir where tensions have spiked since India revoked autonomous rule on August 5.

"Kashmir is a very complicated place. You have Hindus and you have the Muslims and I wouldn't say they get along so great," Trump told reporters in the White House.

Is Trump trying to play peacemaker role on Kashmir?

"I will do the best I can to mediate," he said. "...you have two counties that haven't gotten along well for a long time and frankly, it's a very explosive situation," he added.

"As you know, PM Khan was here just recently and I am going to be with PM Modi over the weekend in France," Trump said.

At least 4,000 people have reportedly been detained in Kashmir since early August when authorities imposed a communications blackout and restricted freedom of movement in the region.

Pakistan to move ICJ over recent developments in Kashmir issue

On Monday, Modi dialed Trump to discuss bilateral and regional matters in a conversation which lasted 30 minutes. The move came days after the Centre's decision to scrap Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

Modi voiced his concerns over the "extreme rhetoric and incitement to anti-India violence" by certain leaders in the region, calling it a hindrance to peace. His statement was clearly aimed at Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan who has ratcheted up the rhetoric against India in the last two weeks.