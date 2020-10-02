Kashmir separatists sent scores of youth on valid documents to Pak for terror training: NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Oct 02: Investigation by the National Investigation Agency has revealed that several Kashmiri youth were sent to Pakistan by the separatist leaders on valid travel documents to get trained for terrorist activities.

The NIA stated the same while filing a chargesheet against threee persons, Muneeb Hameed Bhat, Junaid Ahmed Mattoo and Umer Rashi in connection with the Kulgam recruitment case.

The case in hand pertains to the subversive activities of the Lashkar-e-Tayiba in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terror group was motivating the accused and others to join the organisation and also made arrangements for their travel to Pakistan.

Mattoo motivated accused Bhat to join the outfit and go to Pakistan for terror training.

Rashid Wani on the other hand provided him funds for the visit.

In 2017, accused Muneeb Hameed Bhat visited Pakistan on valid travel documents for terrorist training with the assistance of separatist leaders. He was imparted weapons training and also training for using secret social media chat platforms. After returning from Pakistan, he remained constantly in touch with LeT handlers in Pakistan and active terrorists of the Kulgam area on secret messaging platforms for carrying out subversive and terrorist activities in Kashmir Valley. He was working as a sleeper cell of LeT and further intended to join the militant ranks in banned terrorist organisation LeT.

Investigation has also established that during the year 2016 to 2018, many Kashmiri youth were sent by separatist leaders to Pakistan on Valid Travel Documents for getting terrorist training with active assistance of the commanders of terrorist groups.

These youth got terrorist training in the terrorist camps of Pakistan for period ranging from 5 to 15 days. After returning, they are initially used as sleeper cells by terrorist organisations and subsequently recruited for active militancy.

Accused Junaid Ahmed Mattoo and Umer Rashid Wani were killed in separate encounters in J&K in 2017 and 2018.