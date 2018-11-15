  • search

Kashmir separatist Masarat Alam booked under PSA for the 37th time

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Srinagar, Nov 15: One of the most dreaded and notorious Kashmiri separatists, Masarat Alam has been booked again. He has been booked under the Public Safety Act which empowers the government to detain him for six months.

    Masarat Alam
    Masarat Alam

    However the more interesting aspect of this case is that the provisions of the PSA are being slapped on him for the 37th time. The fresh PSA detention order was issued by the Baramulla district administration.

    Also Read | Masarat Alam: J&K separatist who has 'anti-India written in his blood'

    Alam has been under the radar of the administration for the past 28 years. There are 49 cases registered against him. Alam it may be recalled had completed the term of the 36th PSA on November 12 2018.

    Read more about:

    masarat alam booked jammu and kashmir

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue