Kashmir separatist Masarat Alam booked under PSA for the 37th time

Srinagar, Nov 15: One of the most dreaded and notorious Kashmiri separatists, Masarat Alam has been booked again. He has been booked under the Public Safety Act which empowers the government to detain him for six months.

However the more interesting aspect of this case is that the provisions of the PSA are being slapped on him for the 37th time. The fresh PSA detention order was issued by the Baramulla district administration.

Alam has been under the radar of the administration for the past 28 years. There are 49 cases registered against him. Alam it may be recalled had completed the term of the 36th PSA on November 12 2018.