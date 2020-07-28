Kashmir separatist, Geelani gets Pakistan's highest civilian award

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 28: The Pakistan senate has passed a unanimous resolution conferring the highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan on Kashmiri separatist, Syed Ali Shah Geelani. The senate also proposed an engineering university in his name.

The resolution was moved by the Jamaat-i-Islami, senator, Mustaq Ahmad and the same was passed unanimously with a voice vote.

Hardline J&K separatist, S A S Geelani quits Hurriyat Conference

Further the senate also decided to hold its session in the legislative assembly of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir on August 5. This day marks the first anniversary since Article 370 was abrogated by the Indian Government.