YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kashmir separatist, Geelani gets Pakistan's highest civilian award

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 28: The Pakistan senate has passed a unanimous resolution conferring the highest civilian award, Nishan-e-Pakistan on Kashmiri separatist, Syed Ali Shah Geelani. The senate also proposed an engineering university in his name.

    Kashmir separatist, Geelani gets Pakistan highest civilian award

    The resolution was moved by the Jamaat-i-Islami, senator, Mustaq Ahmad and the same was passed unanimously with a voice vote.

    Hardline J&K separatist, S A S Geelani quits Hurriyat Conference

    Further the senate also decided to hold its session in the legislative assembly of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir on August 5. This day marks the first anniversary since Article 370 was abrogated by the Indian Government.

    More SYED ALI SHAH GEELANI News

    Read more about:

    syed ali shah geelani pakistan kashmir separatists

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue