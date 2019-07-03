Kashmir school teacher threatens to slaughter boy with axe; cops swing into action

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Srinagar, July 03: In a bizarre video which went viral on social media, a teacher from Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir allegedly threatening to kill a minor student with an axe if he does not mend his behaviour. Following which the police have swung into action.

In the video, the teacher, with an axe, can be seen threatening to "slaughter" the crying kid in the presence of other students if he does not improve his behaviour.

"Close your eyes, Pariv sa Kalima saeri (recite Kalima)," the teacher can be heard saying as he tries to mimick the sacred practice of slaughtering animals.

In Video, UP inmates seen flashing pistol, made of clay, says government

The students are not dressed in their uniforms and are wearing winter clothes like Pheran (traditional Kashmiri gown used to keep warm during winter) and sweaters.

A police spokesman said individuals who are believed to have knowledge about the incident are being questioned.

Today a video was found circulating on social media, in which a young boy is seemingly held to the ground by a male person, who is holding an axe in another hand and threatening to assault him with it. It seems that incident has taken place at Future Education Institute Wagahat Magam.

"Cognisance of the same has been taken, consequent to which a case has been registered with FIR No. 167/2019 in police sation Handwara under relevant sections of law," the spokesman said.

Video shows bizarre Ewok-like creatures near cave of Krabi coast

Social media users expressed outrage over the incident after the video went viral. Officials of the education department said they are not aware of the video but will investigate the matter.