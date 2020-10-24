Kashmir's leaders more dangerous than separatists: Jitendra Singh on Mufti

YouTube
    New Delhi, Oct 24: Union Minister of State (MoS) Jitendra Singh on Friday slammed former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti for saying she won't raise the tricolour until flag of erstwhile J&K state is brought back.

    Jitendra Singh and Mehbooba Mufti

    "Mufti claims to be a mainstream politician but she has reservations in carrying the tricolour.

    We've maintained...Kashmir's so-called politicians (are) sometimes more dangerous than identified separatists," said Singh.

    Mehbooba Mufti claims to be a mainstream politician but she has reservations in carrying the tricolour, said Singh adding that they have cultivated the art and craft of swearing by Mother India saying 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' when in power but once they are kicked out of power they start swearing by Pakistan questioning the integration of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president appeared in her first press conference after her release from 14-month detention with the flag of the erstwhile state of J&K and her party flag placed in front of her at her residence on the Gupkar Road in Srinagar.

    Saying that her fight is not confined merely to the restoration of Article 370, but for the resolution of Kashmir issue as well, Mufti added that the Centre is not interested in the people of J&K, but just the territory.

    "Our relationship with our national flag is not independent of the flag of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. When we get that flag, we will raise the Indian flag as well," she had said.

    "We had acceded to a liberal, secular and democratic India, we are not comfortable with today's India," she said.

    On the question of elections, she said she has nothing do with adding that party leaders will decide on the issue and the People's Alliance for Gupkar deceleration signatories will take a call on the matter later.

    Saturday, October 24, 2020, 10:07 [IST]
