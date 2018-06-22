'Kashmir's independence not possible, India and Pak should talk': Saifuddin Soz

Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, who had drawn flak for a remark on 'Kashmir independence', on Friday did a U-turn of sorts and said Kashmir's independence is not possible. Soz had stirred a hornet's nest by backing former Pakistan president and military chief Pervez Musharaff's statement that 'first choice of Kashmiris is independence'. Soz had said that Musharaff's statement was true 'then and even now'.

Soz, however, said that the ouster of Musarraf was 'unfortunate'.

"Vajpayee and Musharraf had a conversation, then Manmohan-Musharraf had a discussion. Unfortunately, Musharraf went out of the system. He wanted dignified peace with India. Today, I am telling Kashmir that independence is not possible. India and Pakistan should talk," Soz told the media today.

Taking a strong exception to Soz's 'Kashmir independence remark', BJP leader Subramanian Swamy earlier said that those who like Pervez Musharraf should be given 'one-way ticket' to Pakistan.

Shiv Sena hit back at Soz and said the Congress leader should migrate to Pakistan and become Musharaff's 'servant'.

"Congress President needs to reply on Saifuddin Soz's statement & if Congress vouches for his statement. If he (SaifuddinSoz) has so much affection for Pakistan and Musharraf then he should consider migrating to Pakistan and become his servant," Shiv Sena's Manisha Kayande told ANI.

