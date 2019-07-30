Kashmir remains on the edge as two new administrative orders are issued

By Anuj Cariappa

Srinagar, July 30: Kashmir remained on the edge with two more "confidential" orders issued by the administration on Sunday - the first seeking details from the police about mosques and the ideological affiliations of their managements, and the other asking the police to collect information about the passenger capacity of taxis and fuel capacity of petrol pumps - finding their way to social media.

They added to the speculation that the Centre is planning to take a major decision with regard to the state's special status. Rumours about abrogation of Articles 35A and 370 first started doing the rounds with the Centre's decision to deploy 100 additional companies of paramilitary forces in the state.

Construction of new security pickets and bunkers, especially in the old city and in areas frequented by tourists, like Boulevard road and Dal Lake, added to the tension.

Responding to questions, governor's advisor on home affairs K Vijay Kumar said he could not be countering rumours and speculations all the time. "If somebody is causing panic or spreading rumours on social media, I should not be countering it; it won't be proper.

A routine policing exercise say officials on order seeking details of Mosques in Srinagar

Somebody said extra security forces are coming. It is a calculated, deliberate, consulted response to the security grid available here," he said.

Amid the uncertainty mainstream political parties in the Valley sought clarity from the Centre on the issue and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah asked for an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Abdullah's request came soon after PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti requested him to convene an all-party meeting to build a consensus.