Kashmir related pleas to be heard by 5 judge Bench: SC rejects Vaiko’s petition on Farooq Abdullah

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 30: The Supreme Court has referred petitions relating to Kashmir to a five-judge Bench. The court said that it has received the report of the juvenile justice committee and now the same would be placed before the five-judge Bench.

A petition had cited a violation of children's rights in Jammu and Kashmir. The court had on an earlier date sought for a report on the same. The CJI, Ranjan Gogoi said that the report has been received.

The court is hearing a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Petitions also seeking press freedom and a directive to the government to ease curbs in the Valley have also been filed in the court.

The five-judge Bench will now take up the matter tomorrow. The Bench will be headed by Justice N V Ramanna.

Meanwhile, a petition filed by Vaiko seeking to know about the whereabouts of former J&K chief minister, Farooq Abdullah has been dismissed. The CJI said that nothing survives in this petition.

Further, the court also issued notices to the Centre on a petition that sought for the restoration of high-speed internet services and fixed landline services across all hospitals and medical establishments in Jammu and Kashmir.