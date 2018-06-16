Kashmir needs search, combat and destroy operation now

There were not many takers for the extension of the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. Most in the security establishment felt that the violence has spiralled out of control and until and unless the forces are able to carry out a search, combat and destroy operation, there was no signs of the violence coming down.

These points were made at the high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and senior officials of intelligence and security agencies.

The fate of the Centre's one-month-old policy of suspension of operations against militants in Jammu and Kashmir hangs in the balance, with a few security agencies flagging its disadvantages, including regrouping of militants, and some in the Home Ministry being in favour of extending it with a rider that intelligence-based operations should be increased, officials had said.

The valley has witnessed the killings of over 55 militants and the deaths of 27 locals this year.

The situation in Kashmir is considered to be turbulent as nearly 80 incidents of violence occurred there in the last four months. Civilians were often seen thronging to encounter sites to stage protests with the intention of giving the militants an opportunity to escape.

