Kashmir LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, opposition leaders sent back hour after landing in Srinagar

Anuj Cariappa

Srinagar, Aug 24: A delegation of opposition leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who reached Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday in order to see the ground reality, days after the Centre abrogated Article 370 from the region, has been sent back.

Parties like Congress, CPI, DMK, RJD, TMC, NCP and JD(S) were part of the opposition all-party delegation.

Delegation of opposition leaders comprising Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, D Raja, Sharad Yadav, Manoj Jha, Majeed Memon, and others that had reached Srinagar has been sent back. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Srinagar airport. Majeed Memon, Senior NCP Leader is part of the delegation visiting Jammu and Kashmir. Recently Congress MP, Ghulam Nabi Azad too was prevented from entering the state. Till date, no political leader has been allowed to visit the state as a security measure.The leaders of political parties in Srinagar, such as Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah have been under house arrest. The Opposition delegation plans to meet the people of Jammu and Kashmir to assess the situation after the Centre scrapped Article 370. Following this decision, restrictions were imposed to prevent violent protests. CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury moves SC for production of party member Mohd Yousuf Tarigami, who has been detained in J&K. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onboard flight to Srinagar. A delegation of Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, are visiting Jammu & Kashmir today. pic.twitter.com/ixBkANgksg — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi onboard flight to Srinagar. Sources in the Jammu and Kashmir police tell OneIndia that it is too risky to allow the Opposition leaders as there is a good chance that trouble could erupt. The administration had requested them not to disturb the Valley, but they have still decided to come. As precautionary measure, the Opposition leaders who will visit Jammu and Kashmir will not be allowed to leave the airport. "On one hand, the government says the situation is normal, and on the other hand, they don't allow anyone to go. Never seen such contradictions. If things are normal, then why political leaders are under house arrest?" Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters. Rahul Gandhi, who earlier expressed his desire to visit the Valley a number of times and had asked Governor Satya Pal Malik to permit him, is likely to be a part of the delegation. Among some of the parties that will be part of the opposition delegation are the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India (CPI), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). "They would also be violating restrictions that are still there in many areas. Senior leaders should understand that top priority would be given to maintaining peace, order and preventing loss of human lives," the department tweeted. Meanwhile, evening requested the opposition leaders to not visit Srinagar as it would "disturb the gradual restoration of normal life". The Valley has been under a lockdown and attempts are being made to ease out restrictions in a phased manner. A delegation of opposition leaders will visit Srinagar on Saturday to meet people and assess situation in the Kashmir Valley.

