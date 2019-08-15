Home News India live

Kashmir LIVE: High alert in Valley for I-Day, Governor to hoist tricolour in Srinagar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Srinagar, Aug 15: Jammu and Kashmir, the newly formed union territory will be celebrating Independence Day first time after Article 370 was scrapped by the Centre.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. Nearly 1.5 lakh police personnel paramilitary and state police have been deployed in the Kashmir valley alone.

Local authorities, as before, are keeping a close watch on the situation and offering relaxations wherever the situation warrants it. The main Independence Day function will be held at SK Stadium here with Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisting the national flag. Barring "localised incidents" in the Valley, the situation has been calm in Jammu and Kashmir with arrangements made to celebrate Independence Day in all districts, though restrictions will remain for some time in Kashmir, officials said here Wednesday.

