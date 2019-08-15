  • search
    Kashmir LIVE: Govt committed to safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley, says Malik

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 15: Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisted the national tricolour at the Sher-e-Kashmir stadium here in the first Independence Day celebration in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of its special status.

    Satya Pal Malik

    Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. Nearly 1.5 lakh police personnel paramilitary and state police have been deployed in the Kashmir valley alone.

    10:59 AM, 15 Aug
    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan slammed the Narendra Modi-led Indian government for 'presence of extra troops' and a "12-day curfew" in an 'already heavily militarized occupied territory'.
    10:31 AM, 15 Aug
    My government committed to safe return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley, says Governor Malik.
    10:26 AM, 15 Aug
    Restrictions were put in place here in the wake of the abrogation of the special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.
    10:25 AM, 15 Aug
    I assure the people of Jammu & Kashmir that their identity is not on the line, it hasn't been tampered with. The constitution of India allows different regional identities to flourish, says the Governor.
    10:24 AM, 15 Aug
    The changes that the Central Government has brought are not only historic but also open a new door for the development of the people of Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, says Governor Malik.
    10:23 AM, 15 Aug
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that his government neither nurses problems nor keeps them pending and referred to the scrapping of the special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying India now is one nation with one constitution.
    10:07 AM, 15 Aug
    Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik unfurls the national flag at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium on the occasion of 73rd India Independence Day.
    9:54 AM, 15 Aug
    Ram Madhav, BJP in Leh: This India Independence Day is very special for the entire country, there is also the additional significance of securing Union Territory (UT) status. I'm happy to be a part of the celebrations of the first Independence Day of the UT of Ladakh.
    9:35 AM, 15 Aug
    Independence Day celebrations to begin shortly at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium.
    9:04 AM, 15 Aug
    BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (in front) dances while celebrating 73rd IndiaIndependence Day, in Leh.
    8:48 AM, 15 Aug
    Former Chief Ministers and the local MPs are unlikely to attend the first-ever Independence Day celebrations in J&K.
    8:35 AM, 15 Aug
    In Jammu, the Independence Day celebrations would be led by an advisor to the governor while celebrations would be held at divisional, district and sub-district levels as well.
    8:32 AM, 15 Aug
    Local authorities, as before, are keeping a close watch on the situation and offering relaxations wherever the situation warrants it.
    8:30 AM, 15 Aug
    The main Independence Day function will be held at SK Stadium here with Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisting the national flag.
    8:29 AM, 15 Aug
    Barring "localised incidents" in the Valley, the situation has been calm in Jammu and Kashmir with arrangements made to celebrate Independence Day in all districts, though restrictions will remain for some time in Kashmir, officials said here Wednesday.

