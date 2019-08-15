  • search
    Kashmir LIVE: High alert in Valley for I-Day, Governor to hoist tricolour in Srinagar

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Srinagar, Aug 15: Jammu and Kashmir, the newly formed union territory will be celebrating Independence Day first time after Article 370 was scrapped by the Centre.

    File photo

    Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. Nearly 1.5 lakh police personnel paramilitary and state police have been deployed in the Kashmir valley alone.

    9:35 AM, 15 Aug
    Independence Day celebrations to begin shortly at Sher-i-Kashmir stadium.
    9:04 AM, 15 Aug
    BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (in front) dances while celebrating 73rd IndiaIndependence Day, in Leh.
    8:48 AM, 15 Aug
    Former Chief Ministers and the local MPs are unlikely to attend the first-ever Independence Day celebrations in J&K.
    8:35 AM, 15 Aug
    In Jammu, the Independence Day celebrations would be led by an advisor to the governor while celebrations would be held at divisional, district and sub-district levels as well.
    8:32 AM, 15 Aug
    Local authorities, as before, are keeping a close watch on the situation and offering relaxations wherever the situation warrants it.
    8:30 AM, 15 Aug
    The main Independence Day function will be held at SK Stadium here with Governor Satya Pal Malik hoisting the national flag.
    8:29 AM, 15 Aug
    Barring "localised incidents" in the Valley, the situation has been calm in Jammu and Kashmir with arrangements made to celebrate Independence Day in all districts, though restrictions will remain for some time in Kashmir, officials said here Wednesday.

