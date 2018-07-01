Kashmir doctor tending to clash victims all day finds teen son among those dead

Srinagar, July 1: Dr Abdul Gani Khan had retired to his residential quarters after a distressing day attending to people injured in a clash with security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

No sooner had he reached his residence that Khan received a call to urgently return to the district hospital in Pulwama.

It was only when Khan reached the hospital did he realise that this case went beyond the call of duty.

The doctor was informed that his 16-year-old son had died in the clash and his body was brought to the hospital.

Faizan Ahmad Khan was among the people injured in the clash between stone-pelters and security forces during the encounter with terrorists in Thamuna village on Friday.

He was rushed to a hospital in Rajpora in critical condition but doctors there feared he would not survive and referred him to the district hospital where his father works.

"Doctors at the Rajpora hospital informed us after they recognised Faizan. They also told us he might not make it (to the district hospital)," Dr Rashid Parra, medical superintendent of the district hospital, said.

"We tried our best to revive him when he was brought here but unfortunately, there were no signs of life in him," Parra said.

It was then that Parra and other hospital staffers decided to call Khan.

"Faizan was born at this hospital and spent his childhood in the hospital campus. We called Khan without telling him about his son and then kept him in a room as we wrapped Faizan's body in a shroud," Parra said.

Surrounded by his colleagues at the hospital, Khan was informed about his son's death. "He went to the casualty ward to see his son and broke down instantly. We all were in tears...," the medical superintendent said. "Fate had brought Faizan to the same hospital to be declared dead where he was born," he added.

Faizan's body was later taken to his ancestral home in Ladoo village of the district for last rites.

A Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist was killed during the encounter in Thamuna village on Friday. Police said initial reports had suggested three terrorists were killed but two of them apparently escaped during the security operation.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day