  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kashmir detentions: Opposition parties protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 22: Opposition parties led by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam protested on Thursday demanding the immediate release of those detained in Jammu and Kashmir after the state's special status was scrapped.

    Congress leader P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram also joined the protest at Jantar Mantar.

    Opposition parties protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar
    Opposition parties protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

    P Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI on Wednesday night in connection with a money laundering case related to INX Media.

    Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja, SP leader Ramgopal Yadav, Loktantrik Janata Dal's Sharad Yadav, RJD's Manoj Jha and TMC's Dinesh Trivedi were among those who attended the protest.

    Arrested Chidambaram on Indrani Mukerjea's testimony? Cong questions Modi govt's dependability

    The leaders raised slogans demanding the restoration of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir, resumption of telecom services in the Valley and the immediate release of all political leaders who have been detained.

    "Undeclared state of Emergency" had come into force in the Kashmir Valley," the leaders said in a resolution with a list of their demands.

    "There has been a chilling crackdown on free speech and right of assembly," the resolution stated.

    "Such actions go against the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution and need to be immediately reversed," it adds.

    #KarmaStrikes goes viral: Amit Shah then, P Chidambaram now

    Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, former IAS officer-turned-politician Shah Faesal and several other leaders have been detained in Jammu and Kashmir over the past two weeks after the government scrapped its special status and bifurcated it into Union territories.

    While the government has eased restrictions in some places, there is no information on when these leaders will be released.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir opposition

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue