Kashmir crisis: Indian Journalists bust Pakistan's 'fake news' propaganda on Twitter

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Aug 19: Kashmir issue, being the longest conflict in South Asia, has recently gained well deserved global recognition. As Pakistan continued to be rattled by Narendra Modi government's decision to abrogate Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, reactions have been pouring in from all corners of the world.

Over the last one week, several social media users from Pakistan took to Twitter to report that posting about Indian atrocities in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistani ministers and journalists have also slammed the Indian government for taking a "unilateral" decision on an "international matter".

While the Narendra Modi-led Indian government has responded to Pakistan's allegations, some are still posted on social media as well.

Earlier on Sunday, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaid posted a video on Sunday,"Let the world see what @narendramodi Govt is doing in #Kashmir The #Hitler from the East rises while the world sleeps. @realDonaldTrump should consider imposing trade sanctions on India to control this monster before it's too late! #SaveKashmirFromModi #IndianHitlerModi".

Responding to this, Indian journalist called it out as fake news and said, "Old video from Haryana."

Pakistan had also observed Indian Independence Day (Aug 15) as a black day to give the world a message about actions of the Indian government.

This is not the first time that Pakistan minister was called out for fake news and sharing fake videos on social media.

Earlier, former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik tweeted a video which showed severely wounded people in Kashmir being carried to safety by people on the streets.

In his tweet, he said that the villages of Kashmir were attacked by India Army's gunship helicopters and claimed that a dozen men, women and children were killed. Senior journalists from India, like Pallavi Ghosh and Swati Chaturvedi, slammed Malik on Twitter, terming the video as 'fake' and 'propaganda'.