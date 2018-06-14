English

Kashmir: Army jawan Aurungzeb who was abducted by terrorists found dead

    Army jawan, Aurangzeb, who was abducted by the terrorists earlier today, was found dead at Gusoo area in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

    The abduction of Aurangzeb had sent the security mechanism into a tizzy. A massive search operation was launched to secure the release of the soldier. He was on the radar of the terrorists for some time.

    Representational image
    Aurangzeb was part of the team that undertook the Sameer Tiger Encounter. The dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist was taken down in an encounter April 2018. The abducted soldier along with a Major and his team were on the radar of the Hizbul Mujahideen.

    [Jawan abducted in Kashmir: All possible angles under probe]

    Aurangzeb was a resident of Rajouri district in Kashmir. He was on his way in a private vehicle when the abduction took place.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 22:53 [IST]
