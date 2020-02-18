Kashmir among the top 10 convicts to watch out for this year: Report

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Feb 18: Any attack in Kashmir can increase the risk of escalation between India and Pakistan. It also will result in a strong Indian response, the report of the Munich Security Conference says.

Kashmir is among the 10 conflicts to watch out for this year, the report also said. Tensions between India and Pakistan had brought the crisis over Kashmir back into sharp focus, the report also added.

The report however did not get into Islamabad's use of terror as an instrument of state policy and also the role played by Pakistan based terror groups in targeting India. It noted that as the US prepares to reduce its troops In Afghanistan, Pakistan which has played a role in Western counter terror efforts, would become the main lynchpin for efforts to prevent transnational terrorist groups from regaining strength.

The report said that Kashmir had fallen off the radar for years, but had come back into sharp focus because of the flare up between India and Pakistan last year. The gravest danger is the risks that a terrorist attacks sets off an escalation as insurgents in Kashmir are lying low but remain active.If a new crisis emerges, foreign powers will have throw their full weight behind preserving peace on the disputed border, the report also added.