  • search

Karyakarta Mahakumbh: Amit Shah tears into Congress, says 'Rahul baba' day dreaming about winning

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bhopal, Sep 25: How can the Congress seek votes from the people of the country when the Manmohan Singh-led UPA goverment did not do anything worthwhile, asked BJP president Amit Shah on Tuesday (September 25) in his address to over 10 lakh party workers at 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in Bhopal.

    PM Modi and Amit Shah at Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal (Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter)
    PM Modi and Amit Shah at Karyakarta Mahakumbh in Bhopal (Image courtesy – ANI/Twitter)

    Shah, in his address at the Jambooree Maidan in Bhopal, heaped praise at the inititives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government and took a jibe at the Congress president, saying 'Rahul baba' is day dreaming about winning polls.

    Also Read | Madhya Pradesh elections 2018: These 25 seats are a serious headache for Congress

    "There is no village in India that does not have electricity, this was made possible because of PM Modi's vision..BJP has taken forward the work started by Deen Dayal Upadhyay under the leadership of Modi ji," he said.

    He urged the party workers to reach out to voters and ensure that the BJP wins 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

    "BJP workers need to work and take BJP to every booth and village of India, let's resolve that BJP wins state and Lok Sabha elections," Shah said.

    He also lauded Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that the latter brought transparency in the state.

    "The Congress party made Madhya Pradesh a 'bimaru state', on what basis will it ask for votes," he added.

    Also Read | Congress trying to turn tide of upper caste anger in its favour by more tickets to community in MP

    Chouhan, who addressed the 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' earlier, exuded confidence that the BJP would win the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections to be held later this year.

    "We are ready for the 2018 assembly elections, we want to achieve record win in these polls and win all parliamentary seats in Madhya Pradesh for BJP in 2019..MP is moving forward with the help of initiatives taken by PM Modi, we are going to make three expressways in the state," he said.

    The 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' is being held on the occasion of birth anniversary of Hindutva icon and Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) co-founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.

    Read more about:

    amit shah 2019 lok sabha elections bhopal shivraj singh chouhan

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 25, 2018, 15:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 25, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue