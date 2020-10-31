On International Yoga Day 2019, this is how the world celebrated the beauty of spiritual asanas

New Delhi, Oct 31: Karwa Chauth, a festival of dedication, love, and unwavering trust between a husband and a wife is popularly celebrated in North India.

The ritual is to keep women on fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Karwa Chauth Vrat has special significance in Hinduism.

Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4.

As per Drikpanchang, according to the Amanta calendar Karwa Chauth's fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month Ashwin followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India.

However, it is just the name of the month which differs and, in all states, Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day.

What is Karwa Chauth?

Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon.

Karwa is very significant during Puja and it is also given as Dan to the Brahmin or any eligible woman.

Karwa Chauth Shubh Muhurat

This year, the auspicious time of worship on Karva Chauth fast will be from 17:33:28 pm to 18:39:14 pm.

On this day, the moonrise will be at 8:16 pm. According to Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi will begin on November 4 at 03:24. The Chaturthi date will be until November 5 at 5:14 pm.

Karwa Chauth Fasting Time

Fasting time starts from 05.43 am and ends at 07.40 pm.

What is Sargi?

It is the pre-dawn meal that comes from the mother-in-law before the daughter-in-law starts her fasting. It contains cooked food, dry fruits, sweets, Diya, matri, dahi, etc. If the fast observing woman has her mother-in-law in the home, Sargi is cooked by the mother-in-law.