YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karwa Chauth 2020: Date and time, Moonrise time and significance

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 31: Karwa Chauth, a festival of dedication, love, and unwavering trust between a husband and a wife is popularly celebrated in North India.

    Karwa Chauth 2020: Date and time, Moonrise time and significance
    Representational Image

    The ritual is to keep women on fast for the well-being and long life of their husbands. Karwa Chauth Vrat has special significance in Hinduism.

    Karwa Chauth will be celebrated on November 4.

    As per Drikpanchang, according to the Amanta calendar Karwa Chauth's fasting is done during Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month Ashwin followed in Gujarat, Maharashtra and Southern India.

    However, it is just the name of the month which differs and, in all states, Karwa Chauth is observed on the same day.

    What is Karwa Chauth?

    Karwa Chauth day is also known as Karak Chaturthi. Karwa or Karak refers to the earthen pot through which water offering, known as Argha, is made to the moon.

    Karwa is very significant during Puja and it is also given as Dan to the Brahmin or any eligible woman.

    Karwa Chauth Shubh Muhurat

    This year, the auspicious time of worship on Karva Chauth fast will be from 17:33:28 pm to 18:39:14 pm.

    On this day, the moonrise will be at 8:16 pm. According to Panchang, Chaturthi Tithi will begin on November 4 at 03:24. The Chaturthi date will be until November 5 at 5:14 pm.

    Karwa Chauth Fasting Time

    Fasting time starts from 05.43 am and ends at 07.40 pm.

    What is Sargi?

    It is the pre-dawn meal that comes from the mother-in-law before the daughter-in-law starts her fasting. It contains cooked food, dry fruits, sweets, Diya, matri, dahi, etc. If the fast observing woman has her mother-in-law in the home, Sargi is cooked by the mother-in-law.

    More CELEBRATIONS News

    Read more about:

    celebrations festivals

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X