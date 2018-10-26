Karva Chauth 2018: Puja Vidhi, Muharat, Importance and Significance of this day

When is Karva Chauth 2018?

The festival falls during the Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar. The festival is mainly celebrated by women from northern part of India.

Significance of Karwa Chaut 2018;

On Karva Chauth, married women observe a nirjala vrat (fast without food and water) from sunrise to moonrise. They observe the ritual for the safety and well being of their husbands. Married women who observe Karva Chauth break the fast only after offering prayers to the moon. Women offer water to the moon as a part of their prayer by holding an Atta Chani in another hand. Usually, husbands and fiance are expected to feed the first bite of food to their wives.

How Indian women celebrate festival of love:

Women buy new earthen pots or Karwa and decorate them and put gifts like bangles, bindis and sweets inside them. On the day of Karwa Chauth, they exchange their karwas with other ladies.

Puja Muhurat:

This year on Karva Chauth or Karwa Chauth the Puja Muhurat starts at 05:48 PM and ends at 07:04 PM. The moon will rise on Karva Chauth at 08:15 PM. The Chaturthi Tithi on Karwa Chauth begins on the 27 October at 06:37 PM and the Chaturthi Tithi ends on the 28th of October at 04:54 PM.

Let this Karwa Chauth bring you all the happiness you need.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2018!