Karunanidhi strengthened federal structure: Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi, Aug 07: It was the late M Karunanidhi who spoke about for the rights of the states, former President of India, Pranab Mukherjee said.

He was speaking on the second death anniversary of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister on video conferencing. The event was organised by advocate J Ravindran.

Mukherjee said that Karunanidhi aimed at strengthening the federal structure.

He said that Karunanidhi was one of the key leaders who created a modern India.

The former president said that Karunanidhi had held a seminar on federalsim for the autonomy of the states. I was part of it and spoke at the event.

He was very concerned with the development of India. Karunanidhi was very concerned about the Tamil people and the development of Tamil Nadu. Karunanidhi was the one who carried out the Dravidian movement policies following Periyar and Anna, Pranab Mukherjee also said.