'Karti was not cooperating, had to arrest him', say CBI sources

The Central Bureau of Investigation which arrested Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister, P Chidambaram has accused him of non-cooperation. There have been several instances to show that he had not cooperated with the probe following which we had to arrest him, CBI sources said.

The CBI and the Enforcement Directorate has been probing several persons in connection with this case. Recently the CBI arrested Karti's chartered accountant, Bhaskararaman from a hotel in New Delhi. He was then remanded in CBI custody for interrogation.

During his questioning, several aspects relating to the INX Media case cropped up. There is a clear case made out regarding the violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, CBI sources also informed.

Also Read | Karti Chidambaram arrested in INX Media case

Bhaskararaman, according to the Enforcement Directorate had been assisting Karti to manage his ill-gotten wealth both in India and abroad. We want more details on this and hence the questioning of Karti in custody becomes important, the source also added.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.