Karti vs CBI: A cat and mouse game before the arrest

For the CBI it was one of the most high-profile operations in recent times. The agency arrested Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram in connection with the INX Media case on Wednesday.

"We had no intention of arresting him at first. However, complaints were pouring in about his non-cooperative nature before the CBI and Enforcement Directorate."

On the other hand, he filed several applications/petitions in various courts to get relief from both the CBI and ED probe. The decision to arrest Karti was taken following the questioning of his chartered accountant, Bhaskararaman who gave out details about the foreign and local investments.

The CBI had contended in the Supreme Court that Karti was going abroad to destroy the evidence. In this regard, the agency had also issued a Look our Circular against him.

Prior to the questioning of his CA, the CBI and ED had both asked Karti about his trips abroad. When countered with this specific question, he was evasive, sources privy to the investigation said. His custodial interrogation became extremely important in the wake of his CA's questioning, the officer also said.

The decision to arrest him was a top secret in the agency. Only a select few knew about it. To keep the operation a secret itself was a massive task for the CBI. Had the information leaked, Karti either would not have returned or would have moved a court seeking anticipatory bail or protection from arrest. The plan was made known to the team only in the wee hours of Tuesday and when Karti landed at the Chennai airport the next day, he was arrested.

