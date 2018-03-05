Karti uses legal acumen to dodge CBI questionnaire in INX Media case

Karti Chidambaram continues to be evasive in his answers, CBI sources say. Accused in the INX Media case, Karti the son of former union minister, P Chidambaram is currently in CBI remand.

He was brought face to face with Indrani Mukerjea a promoter of INX Media at the Bycualla jail in Mumbai on Sunday. She has alleged that she had had paid bribe to Karti for FIPB clearance.

The CBI had got 5 days custody of Karti. The CBI which will produce him before court on Tuesday will state that he has been evasive in his questioning. He is fully aware of the law and knows how to dodge questions, the source also said.

Also Read | INX Media: In face to face questioning with Karti, Indrani says sought help for FIPB clearance

The questioning so far has not been easy for the CBI. He has been a tough nut to crack and is very evasive. He has always been evasive, the CBI source also informed OneIndia.

Even when brought face to face with Indrani, Karti denied all the allegations made against him. He said that the allegations made by her were baseless. I never asked or received any amount as is being claimed by her, he also said while also adding that this was a political vendetta.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.