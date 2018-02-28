Karti sent to one-day CBI custody in INX Media case

Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, was sent to one-day police custody by a CBI court in Delhi on Wednesday. The order was passed after the CBI had sought the remand of Karti who was arrested today in connection with the INX Media case.

During the hearing CBI said "Karti Chidambaram is evasive in his replies and investigation. He made incorrect statements with respect to evidence. All this delays the conclusion of investigation.

Singhvi further said Karti has no connection with the Advantage Strategic Consulting (P) Limited which allegedly received kickbacks and always co-operated with ED and CBI in the case.

"I am not a 'Hindustan Leaver' like others. CBI arrested me on the grounds of my return," Singhvi tells court on behalf of Karti.

Earlier Indrani Mukherjea gave statement to CBI that Karti Chidambaram asked for 1 Million dollars for FIPB clearance, and on this ground CBI seeks custody of Karti.

"She is alleged to have told the CBI during questioning in the INX Media case that the help of Chess Management Service was sought.

Further Indrani had said that she and her husband Peter had sought the help of Karti's firm once their FIPB clearance was rejected. They had sought for a clearance of Rs 305 crore, but the FIBP allowed only Rs 5 crore, she had also told the CBI.

Once Chess Management was hired, the clearance came through and they had paid the firm Rs 10 lakh for its services, she had also said.

The CBI would seek from the court the custody of Karti Chidambaram who was arrested earlier today at the Chennai airport. The CBI arrested after he landed in India from the UK on a British Airways flight.

