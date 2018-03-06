Karti sent to CBI custody in INX Media case till March 9

Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, was sent to three-day police custody by a CBI court in Delhi on Tuesday. The order was passed after the CBI had sought the remand of Karti who was arrested in connection with the INX Media case.

The probe agency on Tuesday submitted before the court certain documents in a sealed cover related to the probe done in the case in last six days.

Seeking extension of custody, the CBI counsel VK Sharma had said it was able to gather some information even though Karti was "evasive" while answering routine questions.

The court allowed Karti to meet his father and mother Nalini Chidambaram, who were present in the courtroom, for 10 minutes.

On March 1, 2018, the court had allowed Karti's custodial interrogation by the CBI for five days, saying there was a need to unearth the larger conspiracy in the INX Media case and his presence would serve an important purpose.

During his five days of custody, Karti was taken to Mumbai where he was confronted with former INX Media director Indrani Mukerjea at the Byculla prison in connection with the case.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28, 2018, at Chennai Airport on his return from the United Kingdom, in connection with the FIR lodged on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds worth about Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was finance minister.

OneIndia News (with PTI inputs)

