Karti's interrogation will eventually lead to P Chidambaram's prosecution: Swamy

With Karti Chidambaram being sent to CBI custody till March 6, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Friday said the court took the right decision by sending former finance minister P Chidambaram's son to CBI remand. The special court decided this on Thursday after hearing both a remand application by the CBI and a bail plea filed by Karti Chidambaram who is an accused in the INX Media case.

"The arguments put forward by Karti's counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi did not hold much water as they were not true and hence the court ruled against them and send Karti to CBI custody. This will enable the CBI to confront Karti with his CA who has already confirmed everything. Karti's interrogation will also serve the larger purpose of establishing P Chidambaram's connection to the case which will lead to prosecution," Swamy told news agency ANI.

Swamy further trained guns at P Chidambaram and said, "It was P Chidambaram who had approved the project. The project was meant for only Rs. 5 crores but after P Chidambaram's approval more than Rs. 305 crores were brought in. This clearly points towards money laundering".

The CBI earlier told the court that it was apprehensive about Karti Chidambaram's foreign visits and hence had decided on arresting him. Karti, on the other hand, argued that he is a law-abiding citizen and had cooperated with the investigation. The court had on Wednesday remanded Karti Chidambaram to one day CBI custody. The CBI in a fresh application filed on Thursday sought for 14 days custody.

Arguing for the CBI, additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that post his arrest, Karti did not complain about any uneasiness during the medical check. However, the doctor sent him to the cardiac care unit and he was brought before the CBI only at 7.50 am on Thursday. The questioning, however, began only at 10 am and there was not much time as he had to be produced before the court, Mehta argued while seeking 14 days custody.

Arguing for Karti, senior counsel A M Singhvi said that the CBI had leaked the confessional statement of Indrani Mukerjea. It was a confessional statement made after ten years and it was taken from her when she is in jail for another offence probed by the CBI. The CBI slept like a Kumbhakaran all these years, he also said.

