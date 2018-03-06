Karti Rs 1.8 crore transaction: This is the UPA minister he transferred it to

The investigation being conducted by the Enforcement Directorate found a transaction of Rs 1.8 crore from Karti Chidambaram's account. The ED probing the INX Media case said that this was a transaction that Karti had made to his father's account, P Chidambaram.

Sources say that this was a transaction made from Karti's Royal Scotland Bank, Chennai. However, the ED has not found this transaction linked to the INX Media case.

Sources said that Chidambaram had advanced a loan of Rs 2.8 crore for the construction of a house. In total the payment was made to Karti in three cheques in 2004.

The transaction made by Karti appears to be towards the repayment of the loan, preliminary investigations have shown. He repaid the amount in five instalments and this appears to be an arrangement between father and son, the source also added.

Karti Chidambaram who was arrested on February 28 is currently in CBI custody. He will be produced before the special CBI court and the agency is likely to seek an extension of his remand. The ED too would seek his remand in the light of fresh documents. The ED during its questioning would ask Karti about the Rs 1.8 crore transaction.

On Sunday Karti was brought face to face with Indrani Mukerjea at the Byculla jail in Mumbai. During the face-off, she stuck to what she had said in her Section 164 CrPC confession statement. She said that she had paid Karti 7 lakh dollars for FIPB clearance, a charge that was vehemently denied by Karti.

CBI sources tell OneIndia that Karti has been very evasive during questioning. He used his legal acumen to dodge questions and hence an extension of his remand would be needed, the source also added.

OneIndia News

