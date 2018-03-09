Karti produced before court, CBI to seek 6 days custody

The Central Bureau of Investigation would seek 6 more days custody of Karti Chidambaram, accused in the INX Media case. The court would be told that the questioning is incomplete and there are a few more formalities to be followed. The case would be heard at 2 pm.

Karti's remand in CBI custody comes to an end today. Meanwhile the CBI is also set to move applications seeking the production of Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea and Karti's chartered accountant, Bhaskararaman. The CBI applications are being moved so that it could bring them face to face with Karti.

Meanwhile the court extended the judicial custody of Bhaskararaman by another 14 days. Prior to the hearing, Karti who is also being produced before the same court told his CA in Tamil, " be strong, I am strong too."

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.