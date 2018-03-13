Karti Chidambram's CA gets bail in INX media case

Delhi Court granted bail to Karti Chidambaram's Chartered Accountant S Bhaskararaman in INX media case on Tuesday. Karti's chartered accountant, S Bhaskararaman, who was currently in jail in a case filed by the ED, had moved the court for anticipatory bail in the CBI case of INX Media.

S Bhaskararaman was arrested from a five-star hotel in Delhi on February 16.

The ED had earlier claimed that during the course of the investigation, it was revealed that Bhaskararaman, a qualified CA, had been assisting Karti to manage his "ill-gotten wealth" in India and abroad.

The CBI took Karti Chidambaram to Tihar jail and confronted him with S Bhaskararaman, who allegedly handled all the business activities and finances of Karti.

Karti Chidambaram was arrested on February 28, 2018, at Chennai Airport on his return from the United Kingdom, in connection with the FIR lodged on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in FIPB clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds worth about Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was finance minister.

OneIndia News

