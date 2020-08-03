YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 03: Karti Chidambaram, Congress MP and son of former union finance minister P Chidambaram, tests positive for COVID-19.

    Karti Chidambaram is having mild symptom and now under home-quarantine.

    Karti Chidambaram tests positive for COVID-19

    Earlier on Monday, K Chidambaram had tweeted, "I have just tested positive for Covid. My symptoms are mild and as per medical advice I am under home quarnatine. I would urge all those who have recently been in contact with me to follow medical protocol."

    Earlier on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah (55) has tested positive for coronavirus and been admitted to Medanta hospital, located in Haryana's Gurugram near Delhi.

    In a tweet, the Minister said his health was fine but he was being hospitalised on the advice of doctors. Shah also requested that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done.

    Shah had taken part in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by all top ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Rajnath Singh, and finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

    Besides Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit also tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.

    "I have tested positive for coronavirus. Whilst I am fine, I am being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors. I request those who have come in contact with me recently to be observant and exercise self quarantine," Yediyurappa tweeted.

    Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has been advised home isolation and he will be monitored by a team of doctors from hospital.

    "The Governor's condition is mild, asymptomatic and he is clinically stable," said the hospital official.

    More KARTI CHIDAMBARAM News

    Read more about:

    karti chidambaram coronavirus

    Story first published: Monday, August 3, 2020, 12:04 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue