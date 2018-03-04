Karti taken to Mumbai, to be brought face to face with Indrani Mukerjea

Karti Chidambaram has been taken to Mumbai by the Central Bureau of Investigation for questioning. He is likely to be taken to the Arthur Road jail in Mumbai and may be brought face to face with Indrani Mukerjea.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is questioning him in connection with the INX Media case.

CBI officials say that there are traces of the case in Mumbai and hence he is being taken to the city. The official said that he will be brought face to face with Indrani. She had in her statement spoken about how Karti had helped INX Media get FIBP clearance.

Among the several questions posed to Karti, the one pertinent one related to destruction of evidence. The CBI had accused him of going abroad and destroying evidence. It had told the court that a Look out Circular had been issued against him so that he could not travel abroad.

Karti however during the several hours of grilling said that he had gone abroad on business and there was no destruction of any records or evidence. He was further submitted documentary proof relating to the FIPB clearance given to the INX Media when he father was the union minister.

CBI source part of the probe informed OneIndia that Karti was not being clear in his answers. He continues to deny any wrongdoing.

The CBI will next bring him face to face with his chartered accountant, Bhaskararaman. During the questioning of the CA, the CBI had managed to get information on the money trail. The CBI had accused the CA of helping Karti park his wealth both in India and abroad.

The CBI is also relying on a confessional statement made by Indrani Mukerjea who had said that she along with her husband Peter had sought Karti's help to get FIPB clearance. When the CBI officer was asked if Karti will be brought face to face with Indrani, he said that there is no such plan as of now. If the need be, it would be done, he also said.

OneIndia News

