Karti Chidambaram sent to Tihar jail till March 24

A special court has remanded Karti Chidambaram to judicial custody till March 24th. This means he will be lodged at the Tihar jail until March 24.

The court directed the Tihar jail authorities to provide adequate security to Karti. His application for home cooked food has not been allowed by the court.

The court was hearing the INX Media case. The CBI today did not file an application for extension of remand.

Karti was produced before the court after his remand in CBI custody ended today. The CBI had secured his custody twice and had questioned him for several hours. He was also taken to Mumbai where he was brought face to face with INX Media promoter, Indrani Mukerjea.

The CBI had both occasions complained to the court that Karti was non-cooperative during questioning. The CBI also had brought him face to face on Sunday with his chartered accountant, Bhaskararaman.

