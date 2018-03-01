Karti Chidambaram remanded to CBI custody till March 6

The special court has remanded Karti Chidambaram an accused in the INX Media case to CBI custody till March 6. The order was passed on the remand application filed by the CBI.

The court was hearing both a remand application by the CBI and a bail plea filed by Karti Chidambaram who is an accused in the INX Media case.

The CBI told the court that it was apprehensive about Karti Chidambaram's foreign visits and hence had decided on arresting him.

Karti on the other hand argued that he is a law abiding citizen and had cooperated with the investigation.

The court had on Wednesday remanded Karti Chidambaram to one day CBI custody. The CBI in a fresh application filed today sought for 14 days custody.

The CBI said that Karti travels abroad frequently and they are apprehensive about it. The CBI alleged that he was going abroad to destroy evidence and hence he needs to be in custody pending investigation.

Arguing for the CBI, additional solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that post his arrest, Karti did not complain about any uneasiness during medical check. However the doctor sent him to the cardiac care unit and he was brought before the CBI only at 7.50 am on Thursday. The questioning however began only at 10 am and there was not much time as he had to be produced before the court, Mehta argued while seeking 14 days custody.

Karti on being produced before the court told the CBI counsel that the food provided to him was bad in quality. Arguing for Karti, senior counsel A M Singhvi said that the CBI had leaked the confessional statement of Indrani Mukerjea. It was a confessional statement made after ten years and it was taken from her when she is in jail for another offence probed by the CBI. The CBI slept like a Kumbhakaran all these years, he also said.

In his bail plea he also stated he had done no wrong. He further said that he has cooperated with the investigation and has also been subject to 22 hours of questioning by both the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

He said that his arrest was malafide in nature and he had travelled abroad with the permission of the Madras High Court. He further said that he was being targeted because he is the son of a politician.

The CBI has misrepresented the facts of my visits abroad. I went abroad with the permission of the court and I have not got any summons since my return, he said.

I have duly cooperated with the CBI and Enforcement Directorate and have been subjected to 22 hours of questioning, he further added. The reward for my compliance is arrest and this is the most draconian in a person's liberty, he also contended. Is this arrest undertaken to show their bosses, he further said.

OneIndia News

