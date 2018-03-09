Karti Chidambaram remanded to 3 more days in CBI custody

Karti Chidambaram has been remanded to three more days in CBI custody. The order was passed by the special CBI court in Delhi.

The CBI had in its application sought 6 days custody of Karti Chidambaram. However the court extended his custody only by three days.

The CBI argued that it needed further custody of Karti as he was non-cooperative and had not answered all questions. Karti's counsel however submitted before the court that all questions were answered. He also said that CBI was repetitive in its questioning.

Karti argued about the quality of the CBI probe and said at this rate they would take years to complete the questioning. He further submitted through his counsel that on March 7 he was questioned till 2.30 am and then again the questioning began at 6 am.

When Karti raised questions about his treatment in CBI custody, Additional Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta shot back by saying, " even I will ask him if everything is ok. We will treat him properly."

This is the second time that the court is extending Karti's remand. The CBI will now try and bring him face to face with the other accused persons. It plans on confronting him with his CA, Bhaskararaman, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea. He was confronted with Indrani on Sunday at a jail in Mumbai.

Meanwhile the CBI also moved applications seeking the production of Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea and Karti's chartered accountant, Bhaskararaman. The CBI applications were moved so that it could bring them face to face with Karti.

Meanwhile the court extended the judicial custody of Bhaskararaman by another 14 days. Prior to the hearing, Karti who is also being produced before the same court told his CA in Tamil, " be strong, I am strong too."

