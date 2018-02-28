Karti being probed in secluded location, to be produced before court

Karti Chidambaram has been taken to a secluded place for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation. He was arrested by the CBI at Chennai upon arrival from London on a British Airways flight.

The formal round of questioning is taking place before he is produced before a court where the CBI will seek his custody. The CBI is likely to produce him later today before the Patiala House court.

CBI sources say that they will seek for his custodial interrogation in connection with the INX Media case. The CBI said that it had to go ahead with the arrest as he was not cooperating with the probe.

Meanwhile, the Congress has termed the arrest as 'classic diversionary tactic.' The Congress said that this was done to create a diversion from the Nirav Modi, PNB case.

