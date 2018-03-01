Karti bail hearing sidelights: From don’t like the food to don’t speak in Tamil

The Patiala House court saw some hectic activity during the bail hearing of Karti Chidambaram. The court had permitted Karti to meet his parents inside the court hall as it had reserved its verdict in the case. The court however said that he shall speak with his parents, P Chidambaram and Nalini in the presence of the investigating officer.

I am here for you:

Chidambaram who flew down from London headed to the court directly. In a brief meeting with his son, he said, " don't worry, I am here for you. Be strong,' the father also told his son.

Don't like the food:

As Karti entered into the court hall, he told the CBI's counsel that he was unhappy with the food served. The food they gave me was of very bad quality, Karti complained.

You are in our custody:

When Karti spoke with one of his friends, the CBI officials stopped him. The officer said, speak in English, not in Tamil. To this Karti said, " you people too should speak with each other in English, when I am around. The CBI officer shot back, " you are in our custody, not us."

OneIndia News

