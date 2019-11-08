Kartarpur pilgrims will have to pay USD 20 says Pak, a day after fee waiver announcement

New Delhi, Nov 08: All the pilgrims visiting Kartarpur tomorrow will pay 20 USD, Pakistan has told India.

This development comes a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Twitter that there would be a fee waiver. Khan had said that Sikhs travelling to Kartarpur will not have to pay any fee.

"For Sikhs coming for pilgrimage to Kartarpur from India, I've waived off 2 requirements: they won't need a passport-just a valid ID; ii)they no longer have to register 10 days in advance. Also,no fee to be charged on day of inauguration & on Guruji's 550th birthday," Khan had said in his tweet.

Meanwhile Pakistan put up a banner in the Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara premises that speaks about a bomb that the Indian Air Force dropped in 1971.

"Indian Air Force dropped this bomb during 1971 at the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Sri Kartarpur Sahib with an aim to destroy it. However this evil design could not be materialised due to the blessing of WAHEGURU JI (Almighty ALLAH) The Said Bomb landed into Sri Khoo Sahib. (Sacred Well) and this Darbar Sahib remained unheart.It is pertinent to mention that This is the same sacred well From where Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji used to get water to irrigate his fields," the banner read. The banner is titled Miracle of Waheguru Ji.

This is the second time in as many days, Pakistan has tried to provoke India. India had raised concerns over the video relating to the Kartarpur corridor in which pictures of slain Khalistan leaders were displayed in the background. India said that it hoped that Pakistan would not show that they support such things which are anti-India in nature.

After the official video was released, Pakistan then changed the same. It released another version on Twitter. The video featured the posters of Jarnail Singh, Bhindranwale, Amrik Singh Khalsa and Major General (Dismissed) Shabeg Singh. It may be recalled that these persons were killed during Operation Blue Star in June 1984.

The inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor on the Indian side will take place on November 8, while in Pakistan it would be on November 9 2019. India and Pakistan had agreed on opening the Kartarpur corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak. He had spend the last 18 years of his life at Kartarpur, which is a few kilometres away from the International Border with India.