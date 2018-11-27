Kartarpur: Euphoria alright, but Pak has given space to Referendum 2020 campaigners

New Delhi, Nov 27: There is euphoria no doubt after the decision on Kartarpur was made. However many are wary of the decision, although some say it could lead to a thaw in relations between India and Pakistan.

The BJP has sounded a cautionary note over the possibility of the corridor being misused as a cover by the ISI.

BJP leader RP Singh tweeted: "Hope @sherryontopp will confront his friend @ImranKhanPTI and tell him that opening of Kartarpur corridor cannot be used as a cover by ISI to help @sikhsforjustice to open office in Lahore for @referendum2020 as for Sikhs integrity of India is above everything else @SushmaSwaraj".

The biggest worry for the Indian agencies is that the decision came at a time, when Pakistan allowed campaigners of the Referendum 2020 to open an office in Lahore.

A letter released by the legal advisor for SJF, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun states that the pro-Khalistan advocacy group, Sikhs for Justice said that several 100s of its campaigners have reached Pakistan to coordinate the Referendum 2020 campaign in the Nanjana Sahib during the ongoing 549th birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Devji.

The letter further said Referendum 2020 banners and Khalistan flags with the life size portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale have been placed throughout the Nankana Sahib complex.

"SJF will initiate the registration of votes of Referendum 2020 during the next years scheduled 550th birth celebrations at Kartarpur Sahib. A permanent office of he SJF will be established in Lahore to coordinate the registration of Referendum votes.

The worry for the agencies is that the ISI would try and propagate among the pilgrims the need for a pro Khalistan movement. The ISI would also look to evoke sentiments, the agencies believe. The agencies also feel that the ISI and its agents would go all out to whip up passions. This becomes necessary for both the ISI and pro-Khalistan groups as the movement has failed to generate any great mass support. While on one hand, the ISI could build a terror infrastructure, they realise that no movement would take off as desired unless and until there is mass support and sympathy among the people. In this context, all efforts would be made to utilise the pilgrimage to Pakistan, an Intelligence Bureau officer informed OneIndia.