  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Kartarpur corridor talks not resumption of bilateral ties, says India to Pakistan

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 09: India on Saturday made it categorically clear that Kartarpur talks scheduled to be held on March 14 have nothing to do with resumption of talks with Pakistan. 

    Kartarpur corridor

    Addressing a media briefing MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that holding talks doesn't mean a resumption of bilateral ties and added that this is related to the emotions and sentiments of Indian citizens of Sikh faith.

    ['Naya Pakistan' must show 'naya action', 'naya soch' against terror: MEA]

    "I would like to make it clear that holding Kartarpur corridor talks doesn't mean resumption of bilateral ties. This is related to the emotions and sentiments of our Indian citizens of Sikh faith," Kumar told a press conference in New Delhi.

    A delegation from Pakistan is scheduled to visit India on March 14 to discuss the draft agreement on the Kartarpur corridor. The talks are being held in the shadow of heightened tension between eh two countries following terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14. Forty CRPF jawans were killed in the incident.

    The terror attack, claimed by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, saw a series of steps by India to mount pressure on Pakistan, which has not shown "verifiable" action against such organisations. Nearly two weeks after Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force carried a strike at a terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot. The terror camp was believed to be the biggest training centre of Jaish-e-Mohammed.

    More kartarpur corridor NewsView All

    Read more about:

    kartarpur corridor pakistan sikh

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue