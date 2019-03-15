  • search
    Kartarpur corridor: Punjab BJP chief fumes at Pak over new conditions

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Chandigarh, Mar 15: Punjab BJP chief Shwait Malik Friday lashed out at Pakistan for trying to put restrictions on number of pilgrims visiting the historic Sikh shrine in Kartarpur. India had on Thursday sought visa-free access for 5,000 pilgrims per day to the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan during a meeting between officials of the two countries.

    An architecture design of the Passenger Terminal Building, approved by Ministry of Home Affairs, to be constructed for the Kartarpur corridor, in Gurdaspur (PTI Image)
    An architecture design of the Passenger Terminal Building, approved by Ministry of Home Affairs, to be constructed for the Kartarpur corridor, in Gurdaspur (PTI Image)

    "Pakistan now seeks to impose too many restrictions on the proposed corridor facility which include capping the number of pilgrims to 500 per day and not allowing movement of devotees on foot and issue of special permits," Malik said in a statement issued here.

    He said Pakistan should reciprocate to India's efforts of facilitating hassle-free visit of pilgrims to the Sikh shrine.

    "Pakistan is oblivious to the fact that Guru Nanak Dev holds universal appeal among the people here and abroad. The government is India has made serious effort to fulfil the long pending aspiration of the pilgrims (by facilitating visit to the shrine) but Pakistan is trying to scuttle this move," alleged Malik, who is a Rajya Sabha MP.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 23:01 [IST]
